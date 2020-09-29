PRESS RELEASE

29 September 2020

In pursuance with Article 5, paragraphs 3 and 4 of BNB Ordinance No.8 on Banks' Capital Buffers, the BNB Governing Council set the countercyclical capital buffer rate, applicable to credit risk exposures in the Republic of Bulgaria, at 0.5% in 2020 Q4.

Pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 3 of the BNB Ordinance No.8, setting of the countercyclical buffer rate shall take into account the reference indicator, calculated in accordance with paragraph 1, as well as the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) guidelines and other variables that the BNB deems appropriate to reflect the cyclical systemic risk. With regard to data related to the reference indicator for the countercyclical buffer, the credit-to-GDP ratio calculated according to the methodology published on the BNB website stands at 95.7% at the end of 2020 Q2. Its deviation from the long-term trend is negative (-33.5 pp), which corresponds to zero value of the reference indicator.

Data for 2020 Q2 point to drop in economic activity and slowdown of credit growth. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020 the BNB Governing Council introduced a package of measures including cancellation of the countercyclical buffer increases scheduled for 2020 and 2021 Q1, and retaining the buffer rate at the 0.5% level, which was kept unchanged further in 2020 Q3.

Maintaining the current level of the buffer rate in 2020 Q4 may help the banking system to preserve its resilience to adverse developments in economic activity and subsequent deterioration of credit portfolio quality, increase of impairments and potential pressure on profitability and capital position of credit institutions.

The BNB Governing Council will set the buffer rate for 2021 Q1 in December 2020.