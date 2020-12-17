Press Release

17 December 2020

The BNB Governing Council set the countercyclical capital buffer rate, applicable to credit risk exposures in the Republic of Bulgaria, at 0.5% in 2021 Q1 in pursuance with Article 5, paragraphs 3 and 4 of BNB Ordinance No.8 on Banks' Capital Buffers.

Pursuant to Article 5, paragraph 3 of the BNB Ordinance No.8, setting of the countercyclical buffer rate shall take into account the reference indicator, calculated in accordance with paragraph 1, as well as the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) guidelines and other variables that the BNB deems appropriate to reflect the cyclical systemic risk. With regard to data related to the reference indicator for the countercyclical buffer, the credit-to-GDP ratio calculated according to the methodology published on the BNB website stands at 98.4% at the end of 2020 Q3. Its deviation from the long-term trend is negative (-29.8 pp), which corresponds to zero value of the reference indicator.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020 the BNB Governing Council introduced a package of measures including cancellation of the countercyclical buffer increases scheduled for 2020 and 2021 Q1, and retaining the buffer rate at the 0.5% level, which was kept unchanged further in the second half of 2020.

Maintaining the current level of the buffer rate in 2021 Q1 may help the banking system to preserve its resilience to protracted economic downturn and to subsequent adverse developments in credit quality, increase of impairments and potential pressure on profitability and capital position of credit institutions.

The decision of the BNB Governing Council was taken in compliance with the established procedures for macroprudential instruments with the European Central Bank pursuant to Art. 5 of Council Regulation (EU) No 1024/2013 of 15 October 2013 conferring specific tasks on the European Central Bank concerning policies relating to the prudential supervision of credit institutions.

The BNB Governing Council will set the buffer rate for 2021 Q2 in March 2021.

Further information about the methodology used and previous decisions is available on the BNB website under the section Capital Buffers.