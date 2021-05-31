PRESS RELEASE

31 May 2021

The BNB published statistical data on banknotes and coins in circulation

In addition to the regular information on cash circulation published in the quarterly Issue and Cash Operations of the BNB Review , the BNB Annual Report and the January-June BNB Report , the BNB has started publishing statistics on currency in circulation in the new section Statisticson banknotes and coins in circulation .

The data are monthly and quarterly, organised in time series and detailed according to the denomination structure of banknotes and coins in circulation during the respective reporting period, which facilitates their accessibility, comparability, processing and use for analytical purposes. The monthly data start from December 1999 and present the dynamics and structure of banknotes and coins in circulation. The new section also contains quarterly data on the number of retained non-genuine banknotes and circulation coins starting from the first quarter of 2007.

The data are published on the 15th calendar day of the month following the reporting period or, in case of a holiday, on the first working day thereafter. The statistical tables are available here.