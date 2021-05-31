Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The BNB published statistical data on banknotes and coins in circulation

05/31/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

31 May 2021

The BNB published statistical data on banknotes and coins in circulation

In addition to the regular information on cash circulation published in the quarterly Issue and Cash Operations of the BNB Review, the BNB Annual Report and the January-June BNB Report, the BNB has started publishing statistics on currency in circulation in the new section Statisticson banknotes and coins in circulation.

The data are monthly and quarterly, organised in time series and detailed according to the denomination structure of banknotes and coins in circulation during the respective reporting period, which facilitates their accessibility, comparability, processing and use for analytical purposes. The monthly data start from December 1999 and present the dynamics and structure of banknotes and coins in circulation. The new section also contains quarterly data on the number of retained non-genuine banknotes and circulation coins starting from the first quarter of 2007.

The data are published on the 15th calendar day of the month following the reporting period or, in case of a holiday, on the first working day thereafter. The statistical tables are available here.


Disclaimer

Bulgarian National Bank published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 07:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : Fixed Income Investor Presentation by SMFG (3,254KB)
PU
04:16aISUZU MOTORS  : Signing the United Nations Global Compact
PU
04:16aCSOP TO BRING CSOP HUATAI-PINEBRIDGE CSI PHOTOVOLTAIC INDUSTRY ETF (STOCK TICKER : 3134.HK) on the HKEX
BU
04:15aINNOFACTOR OYJ  : Finnish Forest Centre selects Innofactor as supplier for a case management application
AQ
04:15aOECD Sees Strongest Global Economic Expansion for Almost Half a Century
DJ
04:14aCII Elects New Office Bearers for 2021-22
PU
04:14aAccelerated Actions Needed to Realise Critical Objectives of the SDGs — Ken Ofori-Atta
PU
04:14aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : Announcement Regarding SMBC`s Strategic Investment in KomGo SA
PU
04:14aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : SMBC commits additional support for COVID-19 emergency relief and recovery efforts in India
PU
04:14aHITACHI  : Suntory Beverage & Food and Hitachi Collaboratively Create IoT Platform to Realize Precision Traceability, and the Digital Transformation of Factory Management and Work Styles at the Suntory Kita-Alps Shinano-no-Mori Water Plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : EIGHT KIDS AND A NUN MAY HAVE DOOMED COAL'S FUTURE: Russell
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
4CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
5UNION GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : UNION GAS : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

HOT NEWS