The BOVESPA Index Ends Down 701.960 points -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 701.960 points or 0.55% today to 126920.05
-- Down four of the past five trading days
-- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7,
2021.
-- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7,
2021.
-- Up 35.63% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, September 29,
2020.
-- Rose 28.28% from 52 weeks ago.
-- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday,
June 7, 2021.
-- Up 15.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, February 26,
2021.
-- Year-to-date it is up 7902.81 points or 6.64%.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
