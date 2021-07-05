Log in
The BOVESPA Index Ends Down 701.960 points -- Data Talk

07/05/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 701.960 points or 0.55% today to 126920.05 

 
   -- Down four of the past five trading days 
 
   -- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 
      2021. 
 
   -- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 
      2021. 
 
   -- Up 35.63% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, September 29, 
      2020. 
 
   -- Rose 28.28% from 52 weeks ago. 
 
   -- Off 2.95%(rounded) from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, 
      June 7, 2021. 
 
   -- Up 15.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, February 26, 
      2021. 
 
   -- Year-to-date it is up 7902.81 points or 6.64%.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-21 1848ET

