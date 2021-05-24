Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Baltic States are jointly setting new goals for the development of military capabilities

05/24/2021 | 09:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'We thoroughly discussed the expectations for the forthcoming NATO summit with our Baltic colleagues. We believe that NATO needs to send a clear and strong message about the Russian threat and make collective defence the most important task of the Alliance in the next decade,' said Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet.

'The threat picture has become more complicated due to Russia's unpredictable and opportunistic behaviour. The recent concentration of Russian forces and armaments on the borders of Crimea and Ukraine is a prime example of this. During the large-scale Russian training exercise Zapad-2021, set to take place in August and September, we must be at a heightened state of readiness,' the Minister of Defence added.

The ministers of defence agreed that the Baltic States must continue to support Ukraine both politically and through practical activities, including contributing to the development of Ukraine's independent defensive capabilities. Estonia has had close practical cooperation with Ukraine for many years, however we are looking for opportunities for further development. According to Minister of Defence Laanet, it was jointly stated that by acting together, the three Baltic States could further expand today's support activities to Ukraine.

Laanet, Pabriks and Anusauskas noted that air defence cooperation between the three Baltic States remains important and that in order to strengthen and further develop it, it is necessary to conduct more air defence exercises in the region together with NATO allies.

'I have previously emphasised that co-operation in the field of capability development between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania has a great deal of potential and an extremely important role in strengthening security in the region. The development of strategically important capabilities is resource-intensive, which is why we need to think carefully about how to ensure the most efficient realisation of limited resources. Therefore, we decided today to start a more detailed analysis and preparatory work for the joint procurement of a multiple launch rocket system,' said Kalle Laanet.

Today, the ministers of defence also signed a joint communiqué emphasising - in light of the current security situation - the importance of the sustainable development of defence capabilities and ensuring deterrence, the importance of transatlantic relations, and the need for the presence of Allied NATO forces in the Baltic States among other things.

Lithuania is presiding over Baltic Defence Cooperation in 2021, having set co-operation in capability development with the Baltic States and their allies as a priority of its presidency.

Joint Communiqué of the Ministers of Defence: https://kaitseministeerium.ee/sites/default/files/2021_05_21_3b_km_yhiskommunikee.pdf(PDF)

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kaitseministeerium_mod_estonia/51193513758/in/album-72157719028962348/

Additional information: press@kaitseministeerium.ee

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Estonia published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aHYATT HOTELS  : Inspires Summer Travel With Unique ‘Explor-cation' Experiences Available Globally
BU
10:02aKurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, Joins GSA's Board of Directors
BU
10:02aRaymond James Launches New Proposal Tool Within Its Robust Wealth Management Technology Suite
GL
10:02aDATA CENTER WORLD  : to Unite the Data Center Community in August in Orlando, Unveils 2021 Conference Program
BU
10:02aUKG  : Expands Board of Directors, Welcomes Experts in Diversity, Transformation, HR, and Workforce Productivity
BU
10:02aWellSpan Health opens innovative mental health and addiction clinic in York to serve vulnerable patients with coordinated care
GL
10:02aCLIMATE VAULT  : Launches With New Solution for Carbon Reductions, Spurs Innovation of Carbon Removal Technologies
BU
10:01aCUMULUS MEDIA  : Launches First All-Digital AM Station In New York Metropolitan Area
PR
10:01aDIAGEO  : Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Partners with Historic HBCU, Kentucky State University, to Help Propel Diversity within the Spirits Industry and Support the Kentucky Community
PR
10:01aROKT  : joins prestigious MAKERS organization, strengthening commitment to diversity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Cryptocurrencies punch back after Sunday sell-off
2China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS