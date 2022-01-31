Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Bank of Thailand has adhered to the FX Global Code and encourages financial institutions to do so

01/31/2022 | 12:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BOT Press Release No. 4/2022

The Bank of Thailand has adhered to the FX Global Code
and encourages financial institutions to do so

The Global Foreign Exchange Committee first launched the FX Global Code in 2017 aiming to restore confidence and promote integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange market. The Code was reviewed and updated in July 2021 to reflect the ongoing evolution of the FX market. The Bank of Thailand (BOT), in its role as a market participant, has completed a self-assessment and ensured that all practices and processes in conducting foreign exchange activities as part of central banking functions are aligned with the Code. The BOT has thus issued the Statement of Commitment, posted on our website, to demonstrate the adherence to the Code.

In addition, the BOT strongly encourages financial institutions in the Thai wholesale foreign exchange market to adopt the Code as soon as practicable. Starting from 2025 onwards, the adherence to the Code will indeed become a prerequisite for the BOT's foreign exchange counterparties. At present, there are more than 1,100 entities who adhered to the Code including central banks, financial institutions, institutional investors, etc.

For more information on the adoption of the Code in Thailand, please visit the BOT's website. (https://www.bot.or.th/English/FinancialMarkets/Pages/FX_Global_Code.aspx)

Bank of Thailand
31 January 2022

For further information, please contact : Financial Markets Department
Tel : +66 2283 5421
E-mail : FMD-MarketStandards@bot.or.th

Disclaimer

Bank of Thailand published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:46aISIGNTHIS LTD (ASX : ISX) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
12:43aIssue of Performance Rights to Executives
AQ
12:41aRELAXED NO MORE : Asia LNG market frets on cold snap, Ukraine: Russell
RE
12:41aCLEAN SEAS SEAFOOD : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CSS
PU
12:41aMURRAY RIVER ORGANICS : Managing Director AGM Presentation
PU
12:41aAURIC MINING : Application for quotation of securities - AWJ
PU
12:41aThe Bank of Thailand has adhered to the FX Global Code and encourages financial institutions to do so
PU
12:41aMAYUR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
12:41aWHITE ENERGY : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - Appendix 5B
PU
12:41aPIVOTAL : Q4 2021 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China home builders, suppliers issue spate of profit warnings as Evergr..
2Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91
3NATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
4Deal on Russia sanctions bill possible this week - U.S. senators
5Portugal's PM Costa stuns with majority win in snap election

HOT NEWS