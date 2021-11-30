The Bank of the Lao PDR Successfully Hosted

the 2021 Annual Bilateral Meeting

Between The Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam

The 2021 Virtual Bilateral Meeting between the Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam was successfully hosted and chaired by the Bank of the Lao PDR which was held on 30 November 2021, at the Bank of the Lao PDR. The Bank of the Lao PDR, led by H.E. Sonexay SITPHAXAY, Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam, led by Governor Nguyen Thi Hong, accompanied by delegations from both sides met virtually in meeting.

The Virtual Bilateral Meeting has been annually organized for the purpose of strengthening the special, sincere, long-tasting collaboration between two central banks as well as reviewing and updating programs implementation progress between two central banks and future plan, particularly in the areas of financial-monetary advancement which significantly contributed into banking sector development and economy of the Lao PDR and Viet Nam. This year, the meeting has discussed and exchanged perspectives regarding two countries' economic and banking sector development, central bank's policy response to COVID-19, review on bilateral cooperation programs, future cooperation plan, promotion on non-cash payments, and other issues of mutual interests.