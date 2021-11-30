Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Bank of the Lao PDR Successfully Hosted the 2021 Annual Bilateral Meeting Between The Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Bank of the Lao PDR Successfully Hosted

the 2021 Annual Bilateral Meeting

Between The Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam

The 2021 Virtual Bilateral Meeting between the Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam was successfully hosted and chaired by the Bank of the Lao PDR which was held on 30 November 2021, at the Bank of the Lao PDR. The Bank of the Lao PDR, led by H.E. Sonexay SITPHAXAY, Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR and the State Bank of Viet Nam, led by Governor Nguyen Thi Hong, accompanied by delegations from both sides met virtually in meeting.

The Virtual Bilateral Meeting has been annually organized for the purpose of strengthening the special, sincere, long-tasting collaboration between two central banks as well as reviewing and updating programs implementation progress between two central banks and future plan, particularly in the areas of financial-monetary advancement which significantly contributed into banking sector development and economy of the Lao PDR and Viet Nam. This year, the meeting has discussed and exchanged perspectives regarding two countries' economic and banking sector development, central bank's policy response to COVID-19, review on bilateral cooperation programs, future cooperation plan, promotion on non-cash payments, and other issues of mutual interests.

This Virtual Bilateral Meeting has successfully concluded in half day with the spirit of friendship and comprehensive cooperation which has produced a significant achievement through the consultation and experience sharing. This marks as an important step to further enhance the relations between the two countries and two central banks in particular.

Source: International cooperation Department

Disclaimer

Bank of the Lao People's Democratic Republic published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:05aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Marshall Motor Holdings Plc
AQ
03:05aAdvantest Introduces New T5835 Memory Tester for Advanced DRAMs and NAND Flash Devices with High-Speed Interfaces
AQ
03:05aLion One Reports Additional High-Grade Intercepts from Infill Drilling at Tuvatu Gold Project, Fiji
NE
03:04aBIOSTOCK : Coegin Pharma takes key steps for growth during Q3
AQ
03:03aSchneider Electric Sets Targets for 2022-24
DJ
03:03aStratio raises $12M Series A to Scale AI-based Predictive Fleet Maintenance Platform using Real-time Augmented Intelligence
GL
03:03aMainz Biomed Establishes Partnership with Precision for Medicine to Support ColoAlert's U.S. Regulatory and Commercial Strategy
EQ
03:02aEmirates warns Omicron could cause 'significant traumas' for aviation industry
RE
03:02aRWS : New Semantic AI Capabilities Within Tridion Help Companies Deliver More Intuitive Digital Experiences
BU
03:02aAPPLE ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL APPLE MUSIC AWARD WINNERS : The Weeknd Wins Global Award for Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. Also Take Home Top Awards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Asia share markets weaken as Moderna CEO warns on Omicron
3Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
4EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
5Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron - FT

HOT NEWS