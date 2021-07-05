Log in
The Banque de France conducts a successful experiment on the use of central bank digital money with a consortium of actors driven by LiquidShare

07/05/2021 | 10:38am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 5th July 2021

The Banque de France conducts a successful experiment on the use of central bank digital money with a consortium of actors driven by LiquidShare

On 18th and 25th June 2021, the Banque de France successfully carried out a fifth experiment on central bank digital currency (CBDC) with a consortium of actors driven by LiquidShare as part of the experimental programme launched in March 20201.

The experiment involved the simulation on a private blockchain of the issuance and settlement of unlisted securities and of the settlement of listed securities. Settlements of securities were simulated by central bank digital currency issued on the blockchain. The experiment required the development and deployment of smart contracts so that the Banque de France could issue and control the circulation of CBDC tokens while ensuring that each transfer takes place simultaneously with the delivery of the securities. These operations were conducted by a consortium of players gathered at the initiative of LiquidShare, among which Axa Investment Managers, BNP Paribas Securities Services, CACEIS Bank, CIC Market Solutions, Crédit Agricole Titres, Euroclear, Euronext, Kriptown, La Banque Postale, Caisse des Dépôts, ODDO BHF, ODDO BHF AM and OFI AM.

This experiment made it possible to test the integration of issuance and settlement activities, including exchanges on the secondary market. It serves the discussions that the Banque de France is conducting on the tokenisation of financial assets; in particular, the new settlement processes tested should contribute to a greater integration of financial markets.

1https://www.banque-france.fr/stabilite-financiere/infrastructures-de-marche-et-systemes-de-paiement/appel-candidature-experimentations-monnaie-digitale-de-banque-centrale

Press contact :

Service de la Communication externe et digitale : presse@banque-france.fr

The programme's other experiments are ongoing and all the lessons learned will be an important part of the Banque de France's contribution to the Eurosystem's more global reflection on the benefits of CBDC.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 14:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS