The Battle to Keep America's Black Banks Alive -3

Mr. Mitchell also knows that the bank will need to capture the attention of younger Black borrowers who could essentially take their credit anywhere.

"We have focused on appealing to millennials and young entrepreneurs over the last five years with social media campaigns and new products," said Mr. Mitchell. The bank is about to launch a new automated digital platform speeding up the process of approval of home loans and allows clients to apply online. "We're making the investments," he said.

The bank has found help from the government and one of the nation's largest banks. In 2018, Citigroup Inc. became a mentor to Industrial Bank through the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Agent Mentor-Protégé Program. Industrial was the first to do work with the Department of Treasury through the program. It is a subcontractor to Citigroup, and Citigroup is serving as a mentor helping the bank learn how to manage risk and diversify its portfolio with more predictable and long term opportunities.

"It's a long learning curve," said Mr. Mitchell. "But it's slowly beginning to bear fruit."

For Citigroup, the partnership is part of its larger initiative to mentor and lend support to minority depository institutions. It now has six banks that it mentors.

"Anyone can give money, what we're doing are things that will make a sustainable long term impact," said Harold Butler, who leads the program at Citigroup.

