STORY: "The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, landed six awards, including best comedy series.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the Hulu show.

"I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," said White, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto.

"I love the show so much," he added.

The top TV honors were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network. The show was postponed from September because of Hollywood labor disputes last year.

Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony, which coincided with the U.S. holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.