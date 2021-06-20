The Best 50 & 55 Inch TV Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early LG, Sony, Samsung & Vizio 4K TV Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

Find all the top early 50 & 55-inch TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, together with the best Sony Bravia, Samsung flat & curved-screen TVs, Vizio smart 4K LED TVs & more sales. Shop the full range of deals in the list below.
Best 55 inch TV deals:
Save up to 24% on a wide selection of 55-inch smart TVs at Amazon - check live prices on 55-inch class TVs with Dolby Vision, HDR, Alexa built-in & more features
Save up to $200 on popular 4K UHD 55-inch smart TVs at Amazon - get the best deals on 4K 55-inch LED, OLED & QLED smart TVs from LG, Samsung, TCL, Vizio, Sony & more
Save up to $202 on Samsung 55-inch QLED & Crystal 4K UHD TVs at Amazon - see the latest deals on Samsung Crystal UHD & QLED 4K smart TVs with HDR, Dolby Vision & more features
Save on Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TVs at Amazon - click the link for the latest deals & discounts on Vizio 55-inch class 4K TVs with HDMI 2.1, SmartCast, Apple AirPlay 2 & more
Save up to $202 on Sony 55-inch Bravia smart TVs at Amazon - see the best deals on Sony 55-inch 4K smart TVs & bundles with HLG, HDR Dolby Vision & more features
Save up to $200 on LG OLED & NanoCell 55-inch 4K TVs at Amazon - see ongoing deals & discounts on LG OLED & NanoCell IPS 4K UHD smart TVs
Save up to 24% on TCL 55-inch Roku & Android smart TVs at Amazon - check current prices on TCL 6-series, 5-series & 4-series 55-inch 4K Android & Roku smart TVs
Best 50 inch TV deals:
Best smart TV deals:
Save up to 41% on FHD & 4K smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more at Amazon - find the best deals on Roku smart TVs, Android smart TVs & more smart TVs
Save up to $300 on Samsung FHD & 4K QLED, Crystal & LED smart TVs at Amazon- see current deals on top-rated Samsung 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa & more features
Save up to $330 on LG smart TVs at Amazon - get the latest deals on LG FHD & 4K webOS smart TVs up to 86 inches
Save up to $202 on Sony smart TVs at Amazon - check ongoing deals on Sony 720p, 1080p & 4K smart TVs with HDR, Alexa built-in, Dolby Vision & more features
Save up to $200 on TCL smart TVs at Amazon - TCL Android & Roku TVs are known for their mid-range to high-end features with an entry-level price
When buying 50-inch and 55-inch TVs, it’s hard to go wrong with Vizio, LG, Sony, and Samsung. For one thing, Vizio’s V-Series and M-Series suit any budget and deliver 4K quality. LG 55-inch OLED 4K TVs are in a league of their own, packing 8.3-million self-lit pixels. Speaking of OLED, the Sony Bravia XR is a smart TV that features a screen speaker and Cognitive Processor XR for an unrivaled immersive listening and viewing experience. Samsung’s 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs takes color vibrancy and vividness to the next level, improving on its existing QLED technology.
