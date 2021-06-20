Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best 50 & 55 Inch TV Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early LG, Sony, Samsung & Vizio 4K TV Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

06/20/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The top early Prime Day 55 & 50-inch TV deals for 2021, including Vizio Class V-Series TVs, LG NanoCell TV, Samsung QLED TV & more savings

Find all the top early 50 & 55-inch TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, together with the best Sony Bravia, Samsung flat & curved-screen TVs, Vizio smart 4K LED TVs & more sales. Shop the full range of deals in the list below.

Best 55 inch TV deals:

Best 50 inch TV deals:

Best smart TV deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view even more discounts across a huge range of products. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When buying 50-inch and 55-inch TVs, it’s hard to go wrong with Vizio, LG, Sony, and Samsung. For one thing, Vizio’s V-Series and M-Series suit any budget and deliver 4K quality. LG 55-inch OLED 4K TVs are in a league of their own, packing 8.3-million self-lit pixels. Speaking of OLED, the Sony Bravia XR is a smart TV that features a screen speaker and Cognitive Processor XR for an unrivaled immersive listening and viewing experience. Samsung’s 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs takes color vibrancy and vividness to the next level, improving on its existing QLED technology.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:34aCongo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
RE
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS