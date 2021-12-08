Log in
The Best Albums and Songs of 2021 as Selected by Consequence

12/08/2021 | 02:01pm EST
Artist, Band, and Rookie of the Year Honorees Also Revealed

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Consequence (https://consequence.net/) is celebrating 2021 in music with its picks for the top albums and songs of the year, as well as individual accolades for band, artist, and rookie of the year. 

As determined by Consequence's staff, Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost is the No. 1 album of 2021. From the braggadocio mixed with emotional honesty of "CORSO" to the barely contained rage on "MANIFESTO," Tyler's latest has all the vitamins and nutrients a rap fan needs, complete with perfect cadences and clever wordplay.

Rounding out the top five are Japanese Breakfast's Jubilee, Arlo Parks' Collapsed in Sunbeams, Turnstile's GLOW ON, and Little Simz's Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Worldwide music sensations BTS claimed the title for Song of the Year with their cathartic earworm, "Butter." It's joined in the top five by Lucy Dacus' "Thumbs," Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", Japanese Breakfast's "Be Sweet," and Tyler, the Creator's "Lumberjack."

As for individual accolades, Lil Nas X is the 2021 Artist of the Year and Scottish synth pop trio CHVRCHES are Band of the Year. 11-year-old music sensation Nandi Bushell follows in the footsteps of Bilie Eilish, FKA Twigs, HAIM, and The Weeknd by being named Rookie of the Year.

You can find Consequence's full 2021 year-end report here: https://consequence.net/annual-report-2021/

"It's been a year of big changes at Consequence, but our dedication to championing both mainstream and underground artists is still the priority," says Gab Ginsberg, managing editor of Consequence. "I'm so proud of the team for everything they've accomplished this year, and our Top Lists are a wonderful recap of the musicians we listened to and loved in between all of the hard work. We hope you love them, too!"

Consequence's editorial team is available for interviews. Please email info@consequence.net to inquire.

Over the past 15 years, Consequence (formerly Consequence of Sound) has accrued a devoted readership in the millions for its reliability, precision, and character with regards to music, television, and film. It's a voice that wants to pat one's shoulders, not stand on them.

Image 1: Consequence's Top 50 Songs of 2021


Consequence has revealed its picks for the best songs released in 2021.








Image 2: Consequence's Top 50 Albums of 2021


Consequence reveals its picks for the 50 best albums released in 2021.



HOT NEWS