Latest News
The Best Black Friday Cricut Explore Deals (2021): Best Early Cricut Explore Air 2 & Explore 3 Savings Shared by Retail Fuse

11/05/2021 | 04:06am EDT
Early Black Friday Cricut Explore deals have landed, find the top early Black Friday standalone units & machine bundle sales right here on this page

Compare the top early Cricut Explore deals for Black Friday 2021, together with Cricut Explore Air 2 bundles & Explore 3 tools discounts. Check out the latest deals using the links below.

Best Cricut Explore (Air 2, 3) deals:

Best Cricut Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to check out the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday sales. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Cricut Explore series is known for its versatility, speed, and cutting performance. The Cricut Explore Air 2, for instance, is compatible with 6 tools and can cut over 100+ materials, including vinyl and cardstock. Its follow-up, the Cricut Explore 3, cuts 2X faster and can use Smart Materials without a mat. The Air 2, however, comes in a variety of colors, while the Explore 3 is available only in green. For those on a budget, machine bundles are also offered and typically go on sale.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
04:18aDeutsche Telekom announces $1 bln fibre optic deal with Australian investor
RE
04:18aDGAP-AFR : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
04:17aOil gains after OPEC+ holds firm on supply
RE
04:16aLeonardo says Aerostructures will absorb 350-400 million euro cash this year
RE
04:16aThai Oct headline CPI jumps 2.38% y/y, beats forecast
RE
04:16aBEATS HEADPHONES BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early Pill Speaker, Wireless Headphones & More Sales Collated by Spending Lab
BU
04:14aVITA 34 AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DJ
04:13aBA-owner IAG 'very optimistic' on transatlantic reopening
RE
04:13aFrance's benchmark cac-40 equity index rises to breach the 7,000 points level for first time in its history
RE
04:13aTrading in Pandora A/S Shares by Board Members, Executives and Associated Persons
PU
1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Dollar in driver's seat as payrolls loom; sterling staggers
3Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal ..
4Amadeus reports first quarterly profit since the pandemic as travel vol..
5Subsiding Delta wave seen boosting U.S. job growth; worker shortages st..

