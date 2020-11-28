The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitbit Versa Deals 2020: Best Fitbit Versa 3, 2 & Lite Savings Published by Deal Stripe

Find the top Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring Versa Lite, 2 & 3 offers. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
Save up to 35% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
Save up to $30 on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
Save up to $60 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
Save up to $80 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2 plus a 3-month Fitbit Premium plan at Fitbit.com - new users can get 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
Save on the Fitbit Versa 2 SE & Versa 2 at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch boasts a premium jacquard woven band and bonus silicone band
Best Fitbit Deals:
Save up to $80 on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
Save up to 33% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
Save up to 74% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com - the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more
Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
Save up to 53% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
