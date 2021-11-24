The Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: 1080p & 4K Smart TV Savings Published by The Consumer Post

Save on a range of TV deals at the Black Friday sale, together with 65 inch, 55 inch, 50 inch & more TV sales

Black Friday researchers have tracked the latest TV deals for Black Friday 2021, including savings on Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Vizio & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best TV deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page for more offers right now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005448/en/