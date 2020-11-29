The Best Cyber Monday DNA Test Deals (2020): AncestryDNA & 23andMe DNA Test Kit Deals Compared by Spending Lab

Round-up of the latest DNA test deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including offers on 23andMe, AncestryDNA & more

Here’s our guide to all the latest DNA test deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including savings on traits, health & genealogy DNA test kits. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best DNA Test Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005026/en/