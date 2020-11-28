The Best Electric Scooter Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Best Segway, Razor & More Savings Rounded Up by Deal Tomato

Compare the top electric scooter deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including the latest Razor E200, E300 and more electric scooter sales. Browse the latest deals in the list below.
Best Electric Scooter Deals:
-
Save up to $500 on electric scooters for commuting, folding & kick types at Walmart - including deals on Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Scooters and Pulse Revster 12V Electric Scooter
-
Save up to 40% on top-rated electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters from brands including GOTRAX, Razor, Segway and more
-
Save up to 56% on best-selling Razor electric scooters at Walmart - click the link for live prices on electric scooters suitable for kids, teenagers and adult
-
Save up to 30% on a wide selection of Razor electric scooters at Amazon - check the latest deals on electric scooters including lightweight scooters, foldable scooters and more
-
Save on electric scooters at Overstock.com - check live prices on electric scooters from top brands, including Costway, MotoTec, and XPRIT
-
Save up to 66% on electric kick scooters from top brands including Razor, GOTRAX, Segway & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of electric kick scooters for kids and adults
-
Save up to 20% on best-selling electric commuting scooters at Walmart - check live prices on GOTRAX, Razor, Xiaomi and more electric commuting scooters from top brands
-
Save up to 63% on a wide range of Razor E100 electric scooters at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E100 electric scooters including Glow, Black Label, Power Core and Motorized 24V types
-
Save on Razor E200 electric scooters, chargers, batteries & tires at Walmart - check live prices on E200 electric scooters and accessories from Razor
-
Save up to 58% on Razor E300 electric scooters & bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on Razor E300 electric motorized rechargeable scooters
Looking for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale to view even more active offers. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201128005067/en/