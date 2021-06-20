Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Fitbit Versa, Sense & Charge Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Inspire, Versa (3 & 2), Charge (4 & 3), Alta & More Deals Identified by Spending Lab

06/20/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on Fitbit watch deals at the Prime Day sale, including all the top early Fitbit Alta HR, Inspire 2, Versa special edition, Sense & more savings

Find the best early Fitbit Charge, Sense & Versa deals for Prime Day 2021, including Fitbit Alta, Inspire & Charge fitness trackers and Versa & Sense smartwatch discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Fitbit deals:

Best fitness tracker deals:

Best smartwatch deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy more upcoming and live offers. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

When it comes to wearables, the Fitbit range is one of the most versatile. The Fitbit Versa lineup is its flagship series that covers all aspects of a fitness watch. Its latest iteration, the Fitbit Versa 3, builds on the Versa 2’s strong monitoring tools like SpO2 monitoring and 24/7 activity tracking, while adding the conveniences of an on-board GPS. For health buffs, the Fitbit Sense offers stress management, skin temperature, and heart health monitoring. Those who want more feature-lite devices, however, can still get plenty of fitness monitoring features from entry-level trackers like the Fitbit Inspire 2 or its premium sibling, the Fitbit Charge 4.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:46aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:34aCongo ends oil production-sharing agreements with Israeli investor Gertler
RE
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS