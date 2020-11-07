Log in
The Best Microsoft Surface Black Friday Deals 2020: Early Surface Go, Pro, Book & Laptop Savings Rated by Consumer Walk

11/07/2020

The best early Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 and laptop deals for Black Friday, including the best Surface Pro, Laptop, Book and Pro discounts

Here’s our list of all the best early Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday, including offers on Surface Laptop, Pro, Book and Go devices. View the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Microsoft Surface Deals:

Best Surface Pro Deals:

Best Surface Laptop, Go & Book Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view even more deals at the moment. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Microsoft is making waves in the market of ultra-portable hybrid tablets. The line up includes the new Surface Go 2. It’s ultralight and portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and longer battery life (up to 10 hours on a single charge.) Another Surface product worth noting is the Surface Book 3. The most powerful Surface laptop to date, it rocks a 10th i5/i7 Intel Core Gen Processor and can be customized with a choice of discrete graphics cards including NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. The Surface Book 3 also offers SSD options for up to 2TB and RAM capacity for up to 32GB.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
