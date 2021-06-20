The Best NVIDIA RTX 3080, 3070 & 3090 Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early NVIDIA RTX Graphics Card Sales Published by Saver Trends

Early NVIDIA RTX 3080, 3090 & 3070 deals for Prime Day 2021, including the best RTX 2060, RTX 2070 & more deals

Here’s a guide to all the top early RTX 3080 deals for Prime Day 2021, including all the best deals on RTX 3070, RTX 2060, RTX 3090 & more NVIDIA RTX graphics cards. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best NVIDIA GeForce RTX series deals:

Best graphics card deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to see Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Months after its release, NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series is still in high demand. The NVIDIA RTX 3080, 3070 and 3090 saw significant performance jumps against the RTX 2000 series cards. The RTX 3070 offers roughly the same performance as the previous generation's flagship---the RTX 2080 Ti, at about $700 less. There is no RTX 2000 series equivalent to the RTX 3080 and 3090. Unfortunately, there are still supply issues regarding these GPUs and there are still plenty of gamers that can’t get their hands on them. To counter this, NVIDIA reintroduced the RTX 2060 to hopefully help tide things over at least until supplies return to normal.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005025/en/