The Best Oculus Quest 2 & Rift S Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Oculus VR Gaming Headset Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse

Early Prime Day Oculus Rift S & Quest 2 deals have landed, browse all the best Prime Day VR gaming headset deals right here on this page

Compare all the best early Oculus Quest 2 & Rift S deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring Quest 2 & Rift S VR headset savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Oculus deals:

Best VR deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare hundreds more savings across a broad range of products. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Oculus VR gaming headsets are among the most recommended virtual reality systems in recent years. Gamers can choose from standalone devices, such as the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, or PC-powered headsets, such as the Oculus Rift S. The Oculus Quest 2 offers the brand’s most advanced all-in-one VR system, featuring upgraded graphics hardware, higher resolution premium display and backward compatibility with titles in the original Quest catalog. Those with powerful PC rigs should consider the Oculus Rift S since it utilizes the desktop’s GPU along with access to titles in Steam and other game libraries.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate, Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210620005161/en/