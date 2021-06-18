Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Oculus Rift S & Quest 2 Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Oculus Quest & Rift VR Gaming Headset Sales Highlighted by Save Bubble

06/18/2021 | 08:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Round-up of the latest early Oculus Quest 2 & Rift S VR headset deals for Prime Day 2021, including discounts on Oculus gaming bundles, controllers, accessories and more

Amazon Prime Day experts have summarized the top early Oculus Rift S and Quest 2 VR gaming headset deals for Prime Day, together with all the top sales on PC-powered and standalone Oculus VR systems. Browse the best deals listed below.

Best Oculus deals:

Best VR deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s upcoming and active deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Oculus Quest VR gaming headset is one of the most successful all-in-one VR devices ever, combining high resolution display, fast processing speed, and a deep library of fun titles. Its successor, the Oculus Quest 2, has improved hardware, displaying 50% more pixels than the original, while featuring backward compatibility for the older Quest content library along with fresh new titles. For a more powerful PC-powered gaming headset, the Oculus Rift S lets users play VR titles from their desktop computers, guaranteeing even crisper visuals and dynamic sound for high performance rigs.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03aDELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU  : UK COP26 Presidency to unveil visions of a global net zero future
PU
12:59aSINOVAC BIOTECH  : BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows - SCMP
RE
12:57aTwo Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
RE
12:57aTwo apple daily execuives charged under hong kong national security law denied bail
RE
12:51aSUNWAY BERHAD  : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
RE
12:44aOHUB Hosts 2nd Annual Juneteenth 4.0 Celebration in New Orleans, Announces OHUB x NOLA Innovation & Equity District with 1532 Tulane Partners, Equity District Podcast and New Investment Syndicate & Certificate For New Black Wealth Creation
BU
12:07aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #109 &LDQUO;WHAT'S COOKING : Digital Transformation of the Agrifood System”
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : Police officers receive biosecurity implements for the protection from COVID-19
PU
12:07aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE  : PETROPERÚ presents its main strategic projects to the country's academic sector
PU
06/18The Canadian Labour Congress Passes Resolution Calling on their 3 million Members to Boycott Arterra Wines Products
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair
4SUNWAY BERHAD : SUNWAY BERHAD : Malaysia's Sunway plans to sell healthcare stake to Singapore's GIC - report
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : Former U.S. Ambassador throws support behind embattled Toshiba board chair

HOT NEWS