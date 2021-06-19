Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush & Shaver Deals (2021): Best Early Philips Sonicare, Oral B, Waterpik & Braun Deals Highlighted by Saver Trends

06/19/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Here’s a summary of the top early shaver & electric toothbrush deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including savings on Philips Norelco, Oral B, Sonicare and more top brands

Compare the best early electric toothbrush and shaver deals for Prime Day, including the best Waterpik water flossers, Philips Sonicare and Oral B toothbrushes, Braun shavers and more sales. Explore the best deals listed below.

Best electric toothbrush deals:

Best water flosser deals:

Best shaver deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more active and upcoming savings on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Electric toothbrushes improve overall oral hygiene compared to regular manual brushes due to their powerful brushing motion and specially designed brush heads. Philips Sonicare and Oral B head the list of top electric toothbrushes, with dozens of models varying in features, target areas and specialized tips. Water flossers such as those from Waterpik are also popular for improving oral health, as they can remove plaque from treated gum areas much more effectively than regular flossing.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aBEST PRIME DAY CARPET CLEANER & STEAM MOP DEALS (2021) : Best Early Shark, Bissell & Rug Doctor Cleaners Compiled by Saver Trends
BU
05:25aBEST PROJECTOR PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early Nebula Capsule, BenQ, Epson & More 4K Projector Sales Shared by Deal Stripe
BU
05:24aGUITAR PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Acoustic Guitar, Guitar Pedal, Guitar Stand & More Gear & Equipment Savings Reported by Retail Egg
BU
05:24aPRIME DAY LOGITECH DEALS 2021 : Best Early Harmony, Webcam, Keyboard, Mouse & More Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
05:23aPRIME DAY CAMPING & HIKING DEALS (2021) : Top Early Tent, Hammock, YETI Cooler & Patagonia Camping Gear Savings Compiled by Saver Trends
BU
05:23aDESK & OFFICE CHAIR PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Computer Desk, Gaming Desk, Computer Chair, Ergonomic Chair & More Sales Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
05:22aGAMING MONITOR PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Dell Alienware, HP Omen, Acer & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY DYSON AIR PURIFIER & AIR CONDITIONER DEALS 2021 : Top Early AC, Dyson Pure Cool & More Savings Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aBABY STROLLER, MONITOR, TOYS, CAR SEAT PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early mamaRoo, Owlet, Ergobaby, Graco & UPPAbaby Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:21aIPHONE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early 12, 12 Pro, SE, 11, XR & More Apple iPhone Sales Identified by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair

HOT NEWS