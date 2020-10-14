The Best Prime Day Speaker Deals (2020) Identified by Save Bubble

Here’s a round-up of all the latest speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the best savings on soundbars, home theaters & speakers from Bose, Sonos, Anker & more brands. Access the full range of deals in the list below.
Best speaker deals:
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of speakers from Sonos, Bose, Anker & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to 53% on home theater & surround sound systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $100 on Bose compact, wireless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi speakers and home theater systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $99 on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater - click the link for the latest deals on the Sonos Move, Arc, Five & One speakers & soundbars
-
Save on Anker Bluetooth speakers - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to 43% on Bluetooth speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated speakers from brands including Bose, Anker & Sonos
-
Save 25% on the Bose Home Speaker 500 with Built-in Alexa Voice Control at Amazon - play your favorite music by asking Alexa and the Google Assistant
-
Save 39% on the Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speaker at Amazon - 200 watts, sensitivity 90dB, 4" spun-copper IMG woofer, 1" aluminum LTS tweeter
-
Save 50% on the Klipsch R-120SW Subwoofer at Amazon - 400 Watts floor standing subwoofer with max output of 116dB
-
Save 30% on the Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon - Bookshelf type speakers with 120 Watts power, Bluetooth connectivity, and 3.5mm analog input jack
-
Save 23% on the Bose Home Speaker 300 at Amazon - with Amazon Alexa built-in, Bluetooth and Wifi connectivity, and 360-degree sound
In need of some more deals on speakers, home theaters, soundbars & more home audio systems? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page for the full range of live deals at the moment.
Prime Day deals only last for a brief period of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime members get exclusive deals on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day site-wide sale that offers deals on a wide range of products such as Amazon devices, laptops, apparel, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and access the whole Prime Day sale.
Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.
In need of some more speaker, soundbar, home theater & sound system deals? Click here to enjoy the entire range of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005383/en/