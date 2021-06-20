Log in
The Best Prime Day Xbox Deals (2021): Early Xbox One S & X, Xbox Series S & X Console Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

06/20/2021 | 03:11am EDT
Prime Day experts at Deal Tomato are revealing the latest early Xbox Series X & S, One X & S deals for Prime Day, including the latest deals on Xbox consoles, games, bundles and more

Here’s our list of the best early Microsoft Xbox deals for Prime Day, including savings on the Xbox Series X, Series S, One X and One S consoles as well as bundles, games and controllers. View the best deals listed below.

Best Xbox Series X & S deals:

Best Xbox One deals:

More gaming deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to enjoy hundreds more active and upcoming discounts. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Xbox Series X and Series S allow players to enjoy high resolution and high refresh rate gaming. These Xbox consoles are Microsoft’s next-gen offering to replace the aging Xbox One X and Xbox One S. While the company’s lineup of exclusive games is inferior to that of its competitors, they offer a service with undeniable value---the Xbox Game Pass. With Game Pass, you only have to pay a low monthly fee to enjoy its vast lineup of games that also include Xbox exclusives such as the Gears of War and Halo series.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS