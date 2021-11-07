The Best Smartwatch Black Friday Deals (2021): Early Fossil, Garmin, Fitbit & More Smartwatch Deals Found by Retail Egg

Save on smartwatch deals at the early Black Friday sale, including all the top WHOOP, Suunto & more discounts

Black Friday experts have compared the top early smartwatch deals for Black Friday, including savings on Apple Watch & Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Smartwatch Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view even more savings at the moment. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005109/en/