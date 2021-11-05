|
The Best Toys Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Early Learning Toys, Outdoor Play & More Sales Revealed by Deal Tomato
Here’s a list of all the top early toys deals for Black Friday, featuring the top offers on best-selling outdoor play, learning toys, ride-on toys, RC toys and dollhouses
Find all the latest early toys deals for Black Friday, featuring the latest Nerf and Paw Patrol sales. View the full selection of deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Hoverboard Deals:
Best Ride On Toy Deals:
-
Save up to 53% on top-rated ride-on vehicles & toys from Little Tikes, Fisher Price, Disney & more top-rated brands at Walmart - deals available on kids cars, tractors, quad ride on toys, go-karts & more
-
Save up to 55% on best-selling ride-on cars from top brands at Walmart - click the link for latest prices on remote-controlled ride-on cars, trucks, ATVs, and more
-
Save up to 40% on ride-on trucks with remote control & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on electric ride-on trucks in all models and colors
-
Save up to $140 on 12V ride-on vehicles in various colors and models at Walmart - click the link for live deals on 12-volt cars, trucks, and more with realistic driving action and true-to-life pedals
Best Trampoline Deals:
Best Barbie Deals:
-
Save up to 37% on Barbie dolls, dollhouses, playsets & more at Walmart - check the latest discounts on Barbie Dolls, Cars, Care Clinics, Food Trucks, Barbie accessories & more
-
Save up to 37% on a wide selection of Barbie dolls at Walmart - check the best deals on a wide selection of dolls from Barbie, including Fashion, Fantasy & Career doll categories
-
Save up to $45 on the top-rated Barbie Dreamhouse at Walmart - check the latest prices on the best-selling Barbie Dreamhouse playset, furniture, replacement accessories & more
-
Save up to 35% on a wide range of Barbie Doll playsets at Walmart - check live deals on popular Barbie dolls and accessory playsets, including care clinic, dressing room, music studio playsets & more
More Toys Deals:
-
Save up to 50% on Nerf toys at Walmart - click the link for live prices of Nerf blasters and targeting sets including Rival, Elite, Ultra, and Fortnite models
-
Save up to 38% on a wide range of learning toys at Walmart - check the latest deals on learning toys from top brands like Fisher-Price, LeapFrog, VTech, and more
-
Save up to 35% on Paw Patrol toys at Walmart - check live prices of Paw Patrol toys, costumes, books, DVDs, and more
-
Save up to 80% on monster truck, high speed, and waterproof RC cars at Walmart - click the link for live prices of a wide range of top-rated RC cars
-
Save up to $100 on outdoor playsets from Little Tikes, Fisher-Price, and KidKraft at Walmart - check the latest savings on sandboxes, trampolines, swing sets, playhouses, and more
