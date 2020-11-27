The Best iPhone XR Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Revealed by Retail Egg

Black Friday 2020 experts have summarized the best iPhone XR deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring sales on 64GB, 128GB & 256GB storage options. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPhone XR Deals:
Best iPhone Deals:
-
Save up to 96% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at ATT.com - Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
-
Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon.com - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save up to 38% off on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at BoostMobile.com - check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
-
Save up to 40% on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon - check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, & 7 smartphones
Looking for more deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201127005132/en/