The Beta Sole Foundation : Announces the Winners of the 2021 Emergent Scholar Awards, Giving Back in Difficult Times

04/08/2021 | 08:35am EDT
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beta Sole Foundation granted scholarship awards to incoming college and undergraduate students for the 2021 school year. These awards are granted for students who applied for the 2021 Emergent Scholar Scholarship, who have shown seriousness of purpose, have potential as global change agents, and have proven academic success. The received scholarships are used to further their education whether through universities, colleges, trade schools or fine arts programs.

The winners of this scholarship are Amelia Burke (Michigan State University), Allison Sutton (Meridian Public Schools), Riley Schroeder (Clare High School), Kirtana Nimmakayala (Michigan State University), Bailey Taylor (Clare High School), Crystal Meija-Lugo (Central Michigan University), Julianna Grenz (Grand Valley State University), Amaya Cornelius (Central Michigan University), Marijane Morse (Grand Valley State University), and Emmah Coker (Michigan State University). Even with the challenges of pursuing education during this time, these students have shown that even a pandemic can't stop them from furthering their knowledge and have gone through the challenges of pursuing education during this time.

Recognizing the hard work these students have dedicated to their education, the Beta Sole Foundation wanted to reward them with more than just a check. On April 3rd, the recipients of the Scholarship Award were honored with a celebration banquet at Riverwood Resort in Mount Pleasant, MI. At the award banquet, the recipients received their monetary scholarship award, other gifts provided by the Beta Sole, and the recognition they deserve. Demasi had the pleasure of introducing the event's keynote speaker, Joel Johnson, who will present the awards to the students. Johnson is a former three term member of the Michigan House of Representatives and a part of the House Committee on Agriculture for all three terms. He is currently Secretary of Agriculture.

Anthony Demasi, Founder and Board Director, commented on the challenges of education throughout the last year: "I think everyone has adjusted to make the best of a challenging year. No place does this prove truer than in education. While we have witnessed some exceptional students perform well in the most difficult situation, this period has also highlighted the vast inequalities that remain within advanced education. Today we celebrate the success of our scholars. We are all very proud of their accomplishments."

The Emergent Scholar Scholarship Coordinator, Carolann Plank, shared her thoughts on the scholarship: "As a recent Central Michigan University graduate, I was thrilled to help my peers achieve their personal, academic, and career goals. The 2020-2021 school year has been difficult on most students, whether it be financially or mentally. Knowing I was able to assist some wonderful people in a difficult time has been very rewarding."

Kendal Brown, a Scholarship Assistant stated: "As a current student at Central Michigan University, I understand the importance of scholarships and financial aid that helps students excel and continue their academic journey. I'm so fortunate to be in a program that helps give back to those who want to help advance our future."

The Beta Sole Foundation's mission is to invest in the futures of today's youth through mentorship, skill building, and scholarship.

With this Emergent Scholar Award, the Beta Sole Foundation strives to provide resources and services within the educational space to allow students from various backgrounds have a chance an opportunity of self-actualization. The Foundation will be posting application criterion for new scholar awards at the end of 2021 for distribution.

To learn more about the foundation, visit its website at www.betasolefoundation.org.

Contact:
Carolann Plank
810-844-3341
307002@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-beta-sole-foundation-announces-the-winners-of-the-2021-emergent-scholar-awards-giving-back-in-difficult-times-301264823.html

SOURCE The Beta Sole Foundation


© PRNewswire 2021
