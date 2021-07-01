The Bill Jeff Bezos Doesn't Want You To Know About

CWA members have been mobilizing to pass the PRO Act, but many people have still not heard about this critical bill which will give workers the tools they need to build power at their workplaces.

A new video from economist and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich explains how the PRO Act will make it easier for workers to join unions and fight for better working conditions. Watch and share!

https://www.facebook.com/RBReich/videos/500414791224550/