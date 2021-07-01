Log in
The Bill Jeff Bezos Doesn't Want You To Know About

07/01/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
CWA members have been mobilizing to pass the PRO Act, but many people have still not heard about this critical bill which will give workers the tools they need to build power at their workplaces.

A new video from economist and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich explains how the PRO Act will make it easier for workers to join unions and fight for better working conditions. Watch and share!

https://www.facebook.com/RBReich/videos/500414791224550/

Disclaimer

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:22:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
