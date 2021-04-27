Log in
The Blade 11 Prime Smartphone Delivers Wireless and Reverse Charging for under $200

04/27/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Latest Blade smartphone arrives at Visible and Yahoo Mobile with lots to love

ZTE USA, a leading provider of mobile devices, today announced the launch of the Blade 11 Prime. For less than $200 this 4G LTE smartphone packs in premium features including wireless and reverse charging, three cameras, and lots of on-board storage. The Blade 11 Prime is available for purchase beginning today at Visible and Yahoo Mobile for $192.

“We are motivated by a simple belief that incredible technology should be affordable,” said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. “The Blade 11 Prime is balanced with a careful selection of features that enhance the user experience without increasing price. Our approach along with Visible’s offering is like a breath of fresh air in a marketplace that experiences price inflation every year. We hope consumers agree as the sales of our Blade smartphones continue upward.”

Charged Up

The Blade 11 Prime features a long-lasting 4,000mAh battery that can be charged wirelessly or via a USB-C cable. The phone is also capable of charging other devices using a USB-C to USB/C cable.

Play All Day

The Blade 11 Prime is equipped with a big high-def 6.5-inch full screen display so you can watch, stream, search, and share. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, in addition to expandable storage up to 2TB, you can hit play to your hearts content without impacting performance.

Picture This…

A smartphone under $200 that features a 16MP+8MP+2MP triple-rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The Blade 11 Prime camera not only delivers, but it also includes an 80-degree wide angle lens and AI scene detection that automatically adjusts camera settings to capture the perfect shot.

Designed Fresh

The phone comes in Sky Blue and features a lightly texturized plastic backing that increases durability and helps repel fingerprints. Usability is enhanced with a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, giving you more ways to unlock what you are after.

Priced Right

Snag the Blade 11 Prime today for $192 at Visible and Yahoo Mobile. Get $50 to spend online when you bring your number to Visible (terms apply). Enjoy special promotions and offers while they last!

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA, a leading provider of mobile devices with headquarters in Richardson, Texas, is motivated by one simple idea, that incredible technology should be available to everyone. Founded in 1998, ZTE USA has delivered more than 50 million mobile devices to the region including smartphones, tablets, hot spots, and vehicle and home wireless connectivity products.


© Business Wire 2021
