Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Blood Connection to offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing for all Blood Donors as Virus Cases Spike

08/17/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greenville, SC--Charleston, SC--Florence/Myrtle Beach, SC--Raleigh, NC--Asheville, NC--Savannah, GA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection (TBC), a local non-profit, community blood center, is offering COVID-19 antibody screening to all blood donors starting Wednesday, August 18.  The antibody screening will test each donor’s blood to see if it contains antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and/or antibodies from exposure to the COVID-19 virus.  TBC will be offering this testing for all donations for a limited time.

Donors with a positive antibody test result may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. As local hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the demand for convalescent plasma (CCP) has increased.  Antibody testing is one way to determine which donors may be eligible to give CCP.  To learn more about donating convalescent plasma, please visit thebloodconnection.org/ccp

The blood product, known as convalescent plasma, has antibodies that can help those critically ill with COVID-19. Research has shown that convalescent plasma has drastically helped many COVID-19 patients battling the virus by lessening the severity and potentially shortening the length of the illness.

TBC relies on community blood donors to provide for its local hospitals. As this community’s blood center, it is essential to maintain an adequate inventory of all blood products, at all times. Donors can make an appointment at a local TBC donation center or find a mobile drive nearby at thebloodconnection.org/donate.  TBC encourages businesses and organizations to host a blood drive.  To learn how you can help, please visit thebloodconnection.org/host-a-drive.

 

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.


Allie Van Dyke
The Blood Connection
8647513020
avandyke@thebloodconnection.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pOCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES : Congratulating OPT's 2021 Intern Class!
PU
03:44pLEXAGENE : Building Screening and Surveillance Confidence in Bioprocessing
PU
03:43pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : South African activists slam J&J for exporting vaccines
AQ
03:41pBARRY CALLEBAUT : Brand Debuts Indulgence Playbook and New Caramel Aura
BU
03:39pRenault-Nissan ordered to pay additional wages, despite warning India unit could become 'unviable'
RE
03:39pThe Blood Connection to offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing for all Blood Donors as Virus Cases Spike
GL
03:39pInternational nonprofit Unbound disburses $2 billion in aid for children and elders overcoming poverty
GL
03:37pYALA INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – YALA
BU
03:36pNATIONAL GRID : Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
03:35pBESPOKE EXTRACTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar gains for second day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries
4Investors seek safer havens while eyeing Delta's economic impact
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS