The Blood Connection to offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing for all Blood Donors as Virus Cases Spike

Greenville, SC--Charleston, SC--Florence/Myrtle Beach, SC--Raleigh, NC--Asheville, NC--Savannah, GA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection (TBC), a local non-profit, community blood center, is offering COVID-19 antibody screening to all blood donors starting Wednesday, August 18. The antibody screening will test each donor’s blood to see if it contains antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccine and/or antibodies from exposure to the COVID-19 virus. TBC will be offering this testing for all donations for a limited time.

Donors with a positive antibody test result may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma. As local hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the demand for convalescent plasma (CCP) has increased. Antibody testing is one way to determine which donors may be eligible to give CCP. To learn more about donating convalescent plasma, please visit thebloodconnection.org/ccp.

The blood product, known as convalescent plasma, has antibodies that can help those critically ill with COVID-19. Research has shown that convalescent plasma has drastically helped many COVID-19 patients battling the virus by lessening the severity and potentially shortening the length of the illness.

TBC relies on community blood donors to provide for its local hospitals. As this community’s blood center, it is essential to maintain an adequate inventory of all blood products, at all times. Donors can make an appointment at a local TBC donation center or find a mobile drive nearby at thebloodconnection.org/donate. TBC encourages businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To learn how you can help, please visit thebloodconnection.org/host-a-drive.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 80 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

