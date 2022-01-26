Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Board of Directors of ORPEA Has Decided to Mandate Two Leading Firms to Conduct an Independent Assessment to Shed Light on the Serious Allegations Made Against the Group

01/26/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

The following is a statement of ORPEA:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP):

We are aware of all the elements of Mr Castanet's book, published today, and of his serious allegations which we treat with the utmost seriousness.

Consequently, the Board of Directors, in agreement with the General Management, announces that it has decided to immediately mandate two recognized firms to carry out an independent assessment of all the allegations reported in this book.

These two firms will have access to all information from ORPEA and its facilities which they deem necessary. Their names will be communicated in the coming days.

They will present their conclusions to the Board of Directors as soon as possible. These findings will also be made available to the competent Authorities and will be the subject of a communication.

We continue to affirm that at no time did the Group's management set up any system to orchestrate the practices of which it is accused.

We remain at the disposal of all the competent Authorities to respond to all their requests.

We would like to reiterate our commitment towards the families, residents and staff, whose concerns, incomprehension and pain over these allegations we understand.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the major world leaders in comprehensive long-term care, with a network of 1,156 facilities comprising 116,514 beds (26,359 of which are under construction) across 23 countries, which are divided into five geographical regions:

- France Benelux: 586 facilities/49,207 beds (5,672 of which are under construction)
- Central Europe: 268 facilities/28,419 beds (5,828 of which are under construction)
- Eastern Europe: 142 facilities/15,255 beds (4,101 of which are under construction)
- Iberian Peninsula/Latin America: 158 facilities/23,108 beds (10,373 of which are under construction)
- Rest of the world: 2 facilities/525 beds (385 of which are under construction)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pRWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
01:52pTeck Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
AQ
01:51pHagerty automotive intelligence refreshes valuation website; predicts $211 million in upcoming classic car auction sales
PR
01:51pWASHINGTON FEDERAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pNEKKAR ASA : Share issue to new CEO resolved
AQ
01:50pCPI PROPERTY GROUP ('CPIPG') - Acquisition of additional 9,413,253 shares of IMMOFINANZ AG ('IMMOFINANZ') for a total participation of 35.49%
EQ
01:49pNEKKAR ASA : CEO appointed
AQ
01:49pGen.G Announces Partnership with Leading Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bithumb
PR
01:48pRivian Shares Higher After Report of Production Ramping Up
DJ
01:47pDIGITAL360 S P A : goes to Latam. Binding agreement signed for the majority of the shares of the company EMPRENDIMIENTOS AEREOS S.R.L. (“XONA”)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2Wall St surges ahead of Fed policy decision; Microsoft shines
3Wall Street rebounds ahead of Fed, oil gains on Russia-Ukraine
4Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets
5Nokia Oyj : and GlobalConnect demonstrate 600G transmission using PSE-V..

HOT NEWS