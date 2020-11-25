The Boston Globe Names Plymouth Rock Assurance a Top Place to Work for 2020

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

Plymouth Rock Assurance today announced that The Boston Globe named the company to its 13th annual “Top Places to Work in Massachusetts” list.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

Since its creation more than 30 years ago, Plymouth Rock Assurance has endeavored to be a leading auto and home insurance provider. Founded on a vision to set a new, higher standard of customer service in the insurance industry, Plymouth Rock strives to foster a rewarding and supportive work environment that provides its employees with challenging work that promotes creativity, innovation and job satisfaction.

“We are incredibly proud to be named as one of the top employers in Massachusetts, especially in 2020,” said Mary Sprong, Chief Human Resources Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. “As a company, our culture has always been driven by our core values of treating everyone with respect and kindness. We are continually striving to make Plymouth Rock a place where people love to work. This award is truly a testament to all of our employees and their dedication to driving success in a very difficult year.”

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis.”

The annual rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering progressive benefits, giving their employees a voice, and encouraging them to have some fun while they’re at it.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.

About Boston Globe Media Partners LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC provides news and information, entertainment, opinion and analysis through its multimedia properties. BGMP includes The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT and Globe Direct.

