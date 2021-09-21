Log in
The Bubble Collection : Makes A Splash On Indiegogo

09/21/2021 | 10:33am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Perris and Gregory Cole, the creative team that helped launch the blockbuster fragrances Romance by Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors Fragrances, Marc Jacobs Perfume and Tom Ford Black Orchid, are rising to the occasion with The Bubble Collection - their own brand now making a splash on Indiegogo! Joining them on this journey are MANE, one of the world's largest flavor and fragrance companies and Camille McDonald, FIFI-award winner and fragrance industry legend.

For info visit: https://igg.me/at/thebubblecollection

"Bubbles have alway been a delightful part of our lives … blowing bubbles, celebrating with  bubbly, relaxing in a bubble bath," said Michael Perris, Co-Founder and CCO.  We love bubbles, yet they are often overlooked. Like bubbles rising, we decided to elevate the bubble for the first time as an aspirational lifestyle fragrance brand."

"Our fragrances are like bubbles - genderless, ageless, boundless," said Co-Founder and CEO Gregory Cole. "Also, they are clean, vegan and cruelty-free, and we are proud to be certified as such by PETA and Leaping Bunny.

"We incubated The Bubble Collection because we believe in Michael and Gregory and their innovative concept," said Birgit Benayoun, VP Fine Fragrance, MANE. This confidence in The Bubble Collection continues as MANE will be the brand's exclusive fragrance manufacturer.

Team member Camille McDonald leaped at the opportunity to be included. "When we gave Camille our elevator pitch, she stopped us halfway and said that she not only wanted to be an advisor but also wanted to serve on the Board of Directors," said Gregory Cole. "Now that's a vote of confidence!"

"The Bubble Collection's marketing plan to connect with followers, whom we call Bubblers, through such tools as a podcast, an online magazine and 360 degree virtual reality videos is groundbreaking in the fragrance industry," declared McDonald.

This innovation is seen on the brand's Indiegogo page, where besides buying all six brand fragrances, unique experiences like a Champagne Luncheon at the Baccarat Hotel and a VIP Weekend at The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel, can be purchased.

"Reaching our financial goal of $50,000 will ensure that The Bubble Collection will rise to boundless heights with future product innovations, engaging with our bubblers, and giving back, because after all, planet earth is our bubble," exclaimed Michael Perris. "Let there be bubbles!"

www.thebubblecollection.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bubble-collection-makes-a-splash-on-indiegogo-301381193.html

SOURCE The Bubble Collection


© PRNewswire 2021
