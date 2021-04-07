The Budget and Economic Outlook

For further information about the venue, see www.sge-econ.org/category/seminars/ .

Presentation to the Society of Government Economists

Some Features of CBO's February 2021

Budget and Economic Projections

In the projections, the recent economic recession and recovery are shaped by the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic and associated social distancing.

Vaccination is expected to reduce the number of new cases of COVID-19, resulting in a gradual but steady reduction of social distancing.

The projections generally incorporate the effects of fiscal policies under current law-including the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, but not the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Large deficits decrease after 2022 in the projections, but primary deficits remain large, and the ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) begins to climb steadily in 2028.

Major sources of uncertainty surrounding the projections: