The Bumble Bee Seafood Company : Announces Addition of Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development to Growing Leadership Team

08/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is adding Connie Cooper Shepherd to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Shepherd will be responsible for overseeing the company in its efforts to drive forward new revenue streams, sales, marketing and organizational strategy, and product innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005072/en/

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is adding Connie Cooper Shepherd to its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shepherd’s 30 years of experience building high-profile organizations includes working with industry-leading consumer and retail brands including executive-level positions at Starbucks, Procter & Gamble, The Hershey Company, and Kellogg.

“Connie’s extensive experience with channel, innovation and product strategies for household CPGs will be instrumental in optimizing our family of brands to align with continued shifts in consumer behavior,” said Jan Tharp, President and CEO of The Bumble Bee Seafood Company.

A highly sought-after business professional, Shepherd is known for her ability to identify and build new avenues for growth, for exceeding organizational and financial objectives, and for commercializing world-wide brands by implementing innovative go-to market strategies through multiple distribution channels.

“I’m so pleased to be joining a team and a company that is committed to re-thinking how it sources, produces, delivers and markets products in order to fulfill a genuine purpose,” said Shepherd. “I can see that this brand is well-positioned for growth and that there is opportunity to continue to improve upon Bumble Bee’s long-term position as a category leader.”

Shepherd joins the Bumble Bee leadership team this month. In February, the company also announced the addition of Dr. Leslie Hushka, Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Social Responsibility, to oversee sustainability and social responsibility efforts for the 120-year-old iconic seafood company.

ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.


