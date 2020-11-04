Log in
The Bureau of Land Management New Mexico releases sale notice for January 2021 oil and gas lease sale

11/04/2020 | 10:31am EST

SANTA FE, New Mexico - In keeping with the Trump Administration's goal of promoting American energy security, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) proposes to offer a total of 33 parcels totaling 6,442.36 acres at its January 2021 oil and gas lease sale. The proposed parcels are located in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico, and in Wise county, Texas. The lease sale is scheduled to occur online at www.energynet on Jan. 14, 2021. The protest period begins Nov. 9, 2020 and ends Nov. 19, 2020.

Revenues from onshore oil and gas production on federal lands directly fund the U.S. Treasury and state budgets, and support public education, infrastructure improvements, and other state-determined priorities. Forty-eight percent of lease sale revenue goes to the state while the rest goes to the U.S. Treasury. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease.

Background

The sale notice, environmental review documents, and additional information including protest instructions can be viewed online at https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas/leasing/regional-lease-sales/new-mexico. The information can also be obtained by visiting the BLM New Mexico State Office at 301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87508. The protest period applies only to the 33 parcels listed on the BLM New Mexico oil and gas leasing page for Jan. 2021.

Public Comments

Please note that the most useful public comments are substantive and identify issues relevant to the proposed action. These may question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information, methodology, or assumptions, and present reasonable alternatives other than those analyzed. Comments that contain only opinions or preferences, or comments that are essentially identical to other comments, will not be specifically addressed in the environmental review process.

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment - including personal identifying information - may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

Protests may be filed either by hand delivery or mail to the BLM New Mexico State Office at 301 Dinosaur Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87508, or temporarily (due to Covid-19 restrictions) via email at BLM_NM_Jan2021Protest@blm.gov.

For more information, please contact BLM Land Law Examiner Lourdes Ortiz at (505) 954-2146.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 15:30:03 UTC

