The Bureau of Land Management announces annual adjustment to drilling permit fee on public lands

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced today that it is adjusting for inflation the fee required by law to process oil and gas drilling permits on public and Indian lands, effective Oct. 1, 2020. The adjustment reflects the percentage change in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index. That adjustment will increase the fee from $10,230, to $10,360.

The BLM collects this non-refundable processing fee when an oil and gas operator submits a drilling permit (called an application for permit to drill). The fee is required regardless of whether a particular permit is subsequently approved. Congress directed the BLM to adjust the application for permit to drill fee annually for inflation over 10 fiscal years (2016-2026) per P.L. 113-291.

In Fiscal Year 2019, oil and gas production on BLM-managed public lands generated $71.5 billion in economic output and supported more than 300,000 jobs nationwide. For more information on the BLM's Oil and Gas Program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/energy-and-minerals/oil-and-gas.