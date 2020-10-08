Log in
The Bureau of Land Management will begin the Paisley Desert Herd Management Area emergency wild horse gather

10/08/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Lakeview, Ore. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Lakeview Field Office, will begin an emergency wild horse gather Oct. 10 on the Paisley Desert Herd Management Area (HMA) located about ten miles northeast of Paisley. The action is needed due to the lack of water and the wild horses' rapidly declining health associated with herd overpopulation. The Paisley Desert HMA encompasses over 271,667 acres of public and private lands.

The BLM plans to gather and remove approximately 750 wild horses from the Paisley Desert HMA. The BLM will conduct gather operations using the helicopter-drive trapping/roping, capture, and transportation of wild horses from trap sites to the BLM's Wild Horse Corrals in Hines, Oregon.

The appropriate management level (AML) for the Paisley Desert HMA is 60 to 150 horses. Based on a June 2019 survey flight, the current population estimate is as many as 1,050 horses (including foals). The BLM's priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse and burro gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered. The BLM and its contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gather goals and objectives following the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy.

The gather and capture site(s) will first occur where horses have moved onto private land within and adjacent to the HMA due to a lack of water. No public viewing opportunities are available on private lands. Public viewing opportunities will be provided for all days once operations move to public land. At that time, public viewing opportunities will be arranged by the BLM. Those who want to view the gather on public lands must call Lisa McNee, Public Affairs Specialist, at (541) 947-6811 to receive specific instructions on viewing opportunities. Viewing opportunities will be provided on a first come, first serve basis and notifications will be made the day before gather operations move to public lands.

All horses identified for removal will be transported to the BLM's Wild Horse Corrals in Hines, Oregon. They will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Once the gather begins, gather reports and additional information for the '2020 Paisley Desert Emergency Wild Horse Gather' will be posted on the BLM website at https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/herd-management/gathers-and-removals/oregon-washington.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:29:01 UTC
