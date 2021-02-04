Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The CNB publishes new forecast

02/04/2021 | 10:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

at the monetary policy horizon

Indicator Horizon Forecast
Annual headline inflation 2022, Q1 2.3%
2022, Q2 2.1%

Note: The confidence intervals of the headline inflation forecast reflect the predictive power of past forecasts and are symmetric. They are widening only for the first five quarters and then stay constant. This is consistent with both the past predictive power and the stabilising role of monetary policy.

Chart data source - the inflation forecast (xlsx, 122 kB)

in the period January 2021 - March 2021

Indicator 1/21 2/21 3/21
Annual headline inflation 1.7% 1.7% 2.0%

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 15:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : New Record Grain Movement Announces Strong Start to 2021; CN Sets New Grain Record for January, Marking 11 Consecutive Months of Records
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Philabundance Help Alleviate Childhood Hunger in Philadelphia; With food insecurity heightened this year, and its local partners support Philabundance's efforts through the Lil' Abundance campaign to provide more than 345,000 meals to help those in need
AQ
04:23aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Cost Control Discipline & Gross Profit Growth in New & Used Vehicles Deliver Strong Profits
AQ
04:23aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : To announce fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results
AQ
04:23aCUMMINS : VP and Chief Administrative Officer Marya Rose Retiring; VP and General Counsel Sharon Barner Named Successor
AQ
04:23aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Transbit Demonstrate Integration of Polish Radio Communications with IBCS; Companies validate successful operation of Polish High-Capacity Line-Of-Sight radio system using the IBCS network
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Remains R&D Patent Leader Among Automakers; The company received over 2800 patents in 2020
AQ
04:23aAB VOLVO : Volvo Cars reports best-ever second half performance in 2020
AQ
04:23aDAIMLER : Trucks North America Appoints Rakesh Aneja as Head of eMobility
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shares Messages of Hope, Strength, and Social Responsibility in Big Game; 60-second and five-second spots highlight company's belief in Respect for People
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ