The CNB publishes new forecast

at the monetary policy horizon
Indicator
Horizon
Forecast
Annual headline inflation
2022, Q1
2.3%
2022, Q2
2.1%
Note: The confidence intervals of the headline inflation forecast reflect the predictive power of past forecasts and are symmetric. They are widening only for the first five quarters and then stay constant. This is consistent with both the past predictive power and the stabilising role of monetary policy.
Chart data source - the inflation forecast (xlsx, 122 kB)
in the period January 2021 - March 2021
Indicator
1/21
2/21
3/21
Annual headline inflation
1.7%
1.7%
2.0%
