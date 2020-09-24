Log in
The COVID-19 epidemic deterred around half a million Slovenian residents from traveling

09/24/2020 | 04:35am EDT
Two-thirds fewer private trips
In the 2nd quarter of 2020, the same share (15%) of the resident population went on at least one private trip as in the 1st quarter of the year, which is significantly less than in the 2nd quarter of 2019, when more than a third (37%) of the resident population travelled. In the last few years, it has been estimated that Slovenian residents make around one million private trips in the 2nd quarter. In the 2nd quarter of 2020, around 410,000 private trips were made, which is almost two thirds fewer than in the same period in 2019.
More than half of private trips made in SloveniaIn the 2nd quarter, it has usually been the case that Slovenian residents go on vacations abroad - in 2019, almost two-thirds of all private trips were made abroad during this period. This time, however, the situation was somewhat reversed, as 52% of all private trips in the 2nd quarter of 2020 were made in Slovenia, and 48% abroad (of which 92% to Croatia). Private trips involved on average 3.6 overnight stays (2.7 in Slovenia and 4.6 abroad).

Slovenian residents stayed in own holiday homes during more than a third of the private trips
Tourists stayed in rented and non-rented accommodation facilities: in their own secondary homes (on 36% of private trips), in private rooms and dwellings (18%), in hotels (16%), in campsites (14%) and at relatives and friends (13%).
The COVID-19 epidemic - the main reason why around half a million Slovenian residents did not travel
1.5 million or 85% of Slovenian residents aged 15 years or more did not go on any private trip in the 2nd quarter of 2020. A third (33%) of those who did not go cited the COVID-19 epidemic as the main reason. A quarter (26%) did not go due to lack of time, 15% did not feel the need to go, 13% did not go due to health reasons, 7% due to financial reasons and 5% stated that the season was inappropriate for travelling.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 08:34:01 UTC
