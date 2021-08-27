The Cake House : Vista is Hosting a Grand Opening!

Inviting all Members of the Public to Come Get a Slice of Cake!

The Cake House Vista hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 26th, and is hosting a Grand Opening Celebration. TCH invites any customer aged 21 and older to attend. Customers who bring in a past purchase receipt will receive 20% off their order. All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive 20% Discount, and all Seniors 65 and older receive a 10% Discount.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005423/en/

The Cake House Vista Invites the Public for a Slice of Cake! (Photo: Business Wire)

“Yesterday was a historical day for us at the Vista store. Having the City Council and Chamber of Commerce come and kickoff the reopening of the facility with a ribbon cutting is amazing,“ General Manager, Brian McWilliams said. “This shows we have finally made it to the next chapter in recreational cannabis sales. Some of us have put in blood, sweat, tears, and endless hours to get here.”

The Cake House will offer light refreshments and has fun planned all day. Come grab your Cake swag and check out the brand discounts and specials. The team is excited to meet the Vista community and this store is hiring!

The flagship Cake House store in Wildomar is set to open by September 1st.

The Cake House invites guests from Vista, Riverside County, and the surrounding area to visit and discover why this chain of stores will be the icing on the cake!

You can find The Cake House Vista at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101, Vista, CA 92083!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005423/en/