  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
The Cake House : Vista is Now Open!

08/07/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
With the flagship Wildomar location opening by the end of August

The Cake House is excited to announce the opening of their first location today in Vista, California! Moving at a record-breaking pace, the store was acquired in early June and the team has spent countless hours remodeling and reopening the store in only 2 months. Currently only selling medical cannabis, the store has applied with the City of Vista for an Adult-use/recreational cannabis license and is on track to receive this license in just a few weeks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210807005014/en/

An interior view of The Cake House Vista location. (Photo: Business Wire)

An interior view of The Cake House Vista location. (Photo: Business Wire)

In early-July, the team conducted an on-site job fair to identify a local, diverse, and most importantly, talented staff to deliver an experience that welcomes customers from not only Vista but Riverside County. Cake’s customer experience focuses on creating meaningful relationships with each guest to identify the best product to fit each individual’s need.

With a passion for cannabis and the benefits of its usage as an alternative to traditional medication, founding member Saad Pattah, believes that assembling a strong, extremely talented team, is the best way to ensure that each guest is excited to shop at The Cake House.

“It has been incredible to watch the hard-work and grit of my team to get this store open,” Pattah said. “I’d personally like to thank Chainy Wall, my Retail Implementation Manager, Brian McWilliams, my General Manager, Ashton Aspell, my Assistant Store Manager, Yvette Adams, my Office Manager, and the rest of the Cake Family for investing a remarkable amount of sweat equity into bringing Cake to life in Vista.”

With fun catchphrases located throughout the store, The Cake House invites guests from Vista, Riverside County, and the surrounding area to visit and discover why this chain of stores will be the icing on the cake!

Visit us at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101Vista, CA 92083!


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS