The Cake House : Vista is Now Recreational!

Offering Discounts for First-time Customers, Veterans, and Seniors

The Cake House Vista was granted their recreational cannabis license today to sell to any customer aged 21 and older! All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive 20% Discount, and all Seniors 65 and older receive a 10% Discount.

The Cake House Vista is now open for recreational cannabis sales! Visit at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101, Vista, CA 92083! (Photo: Business Wire)

“North San Diego County has the highest Veteran population per capita in the United States. There are thousands of Veterans that will now have access to lab tested cannabis through Vista’s newly passed recreational cannabis laws,“ company CEO, Daniel Wise said. “These veterans no longer have the barrier of entry or fear of VA Benefit reprisal that they have historically faced with outdated medical policies.”

The Cake House has a passion for cannabis and the benefits of its usage as an alternative to traditional medication. All staff members are trained to create meaningful relationships with each guest to identify the best product to fit each individual’s need.

The flagship Cake House store in Wildomar is set to open by the end of August.

The Cake House invites guests from Vista, Riverside County, and the surrounding area to visit and discover why this chain of stores will be the icing on the cake!

You can find The Cake House Vista at 1275 S Santa Fe Ave Suite 101, Vista, CA 92083!

