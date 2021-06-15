Log in
The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) announce the recipients of the first ever LGBTQ+ Business awards

06/15/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CHCC) has announced the recipients of its LGBTQ+ Awards. The Business Awards pays tribute to the achievements and advancements that have made a measurable impact on the economic development of our Hispanic communities and is part of the CHCC's Business Initiative (LGBT+ Initiative) which was launched earlier this month. The initiative is designed to promote an inclusive ecosystem at the CHCC through regional collaboration, maximizing resources, and leadership development. 

"The LGBTQ+ community has made a significant contribution to advancing California's business climate and prosperity over the past decade," said Julian Canete, President & CEO, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. "The CHCC wanted to recognize individuals who are leading the many contributions and accomplishments through our first ever LGBTQ+ Business Awards. I would like to personally congratulate each of this year's recipients and look forward to many more such recognitions."

The recipients of the 2021 CHCC LGBTQ+ Awards are:

  • Central Region: Jose Suarez, President & General Manager: KCSO/KNSO/KULX, Telemundo, Sacramento, CA

  • Northern Region: Elizabeth Owens, Board Member Rainbow Chamber of Commerce of Silicon Valley, Sunnyvale, CA

  • Inland Empire Region: Rosa Diaz, CEO, Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, El Centro, CA

  • Southern Region: Daniel Morales, Founder, Tapiz Media Group, Los Angeles, CA

The CHCC has committed to building bridges between its regional Hispanic Chambers, affiliates, and the regional LGBTQ+ chambers or business associations and their members in launching its initiative. The CHCC also recognizes that the inclusion of LGBTQ+ chambers of commerce, business associations, and their members is essential for delivering the CHCC's core mission and improving economic prosperity for all Latinos in California. 

About the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce
The CHCC, through its network of over 103 local Hispanic chambers and trade associations, represents the interest of over 815,000 Hispanic businesses in California. For over forty years, the CHCC has served as the nation's leading regional Hispanic business organization. The CHCC works to bring the issues and needs of Hispanic-owned businesses to the forefront of the California and national economic agendas.

Contact:

Robert Alaniz


(626) 437-3354


ralaniz@milagrosg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-california-hispanic-chambers-of-commerce-chcc-announce-the-recipients-of-the-first-ever-lgbtq-business-awards-301313168.html

SOURCE California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce


© PRNewswire 2021
