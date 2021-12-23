The Canadian Gaming Association Announces Appointment of New Chair, Vice-Chair

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) today announced the appointment of llkim Hincer, Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer, Hard Rock International, as Chair, and George Sweny, Vice-President, Compliance, Flutter Entertainment, as Vice-Chair of the CGA’s Board of Directors.



“I am pleased that Ilkim has accepted the role of Chair of the Board of Directors,” said Paul Burns, President and CEO of the CGA. "I’ve known Ilkim for years and have followed his notable career in the gaming industry. Ilkim has a strong track record with some of the world’s largest gaming operators, both here in Canada and in the United States. I look forward to working alongside him as we bounce back from the pandemic and position the CGA to capitalize on all of the exciting technology, iGaming, and sports betting developments across Canada.”

“I’m honoured to serve as Chair. The CGA has played a key role in helping our industry weather this incredibly challenging pandemic. I want to thank Carrie Kormos for her transformational leadership during her term as Chair, and look forward to working with Paul, the Board and our many diverse stakeholders as we recover and continue to grow in these rapidly evolving times,” said Hincer.

Ilkim and George will join Danielle Bush, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, and Robert Scarpelli, Managing Director, HLT Advisory Inc., who hold the roles of Corporate Secretary and Treasurer on the CGA’s Board.

The Full 2021/2022 CGA Board of Directors

llkim Hincer, EVP & Chief Legal Officer, Hard Rock International, Chair

George Sweny, Vice President Compliance, Flutter Entertainment, Vice-Chair

Danielle Bush, Partner McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Corporate Secretary

Rob Scarpelli, Managing Director, HLT Advisory Inc., Treasurer

Scott Burton, CEO, FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Dean Ehrlich, EVP & Games Business Leader, Everi

Neil Erlick, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Nuvei

David Flinn, Regional Vice President Sales, Canada, South America, Central America, IGT

Jeffrey Haas, SVP International Strategy, DraftKings

Chuck Keeling, EVP Stakeholder Relations & Responsible Gambling, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Carrie Kormos, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment

Adriane McGrath, Director, Business Development, Konami Gaming Inc.

Bob Parente, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Gaming, Scientific Games

Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos

Shelley White, President & CEO, Responsible Gambling Council

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that represents leading operators and suppliers in Canada’s gaming, sports betting, eSports, and lottery industries - a full spectrum of companies from land-based and online casino operators to providers of global premium sports, eSports, and game content and technology. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

For further information please contact:

Paul Burns, Canadian Gaming Association

(416) 579-3922

pburns@canadiangaming.ca