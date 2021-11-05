Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Canadian Vaping Association: Growing contraband tobacco market raises concerns about Canada's proposed vape flavour ban

11/05/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beamsville, ON, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Health Canada reviews the thousands of stakeholder responses submitted during the consultation period of the proposed flavour ban, the Canadian Vaping Association urges the department to strongly consider the black-market ramifications. Canada’s increasingly serious problem with contraband tobacco, worsened by the ban on menthol cigarettes, demonstrates the scale of the illicit market that would appear if flavoured vape products were banned.

It is inevitable that a flavour ban will strengthen these channels. It is estimated that contraband tobacco makes up roughly 30% of the total Canadian tobacco market. The illegal tobacco trade was worth nearly $2.6 billion in 2008 and the share of black-market tobacco in the overall underground economy has been rising since 2002. E-liquid consists of only 4 ingredients and is simple to manufacture. The ease of manufacturing coupled with the demand for flavoured vape products, makes e-liquid an attractive product for black-market sellers.

The stated objective of the proposed flavour ban is to deter minors from using the products. Canada already has strong regulation to protect youth, but it has lacked consistent enforcement. Additionally, Canada has failed to implement proper screening at the border to prevent foreign products from bypassing Canadian age-verification laws. Some minors are acquiring vape products online from foreign vendors because of the weak or nonexistent youth protections employed through foreign channels. Upon delivery of the product to Canada, there is no age verification procedure, as would be required for Canadian vendors. Often products sourced from China are significantly cheaper than domestic products and offer free shipping. For the current regulation to be effective, Canada must implement better border controls and increase enforcement.

“While Health Canada has acknowledged that banning flavours would create a contraband market, it appears the extent of which has been greatly underestimated. Illicit markets bypass youth protections and jeopardize product safety. Both youth and adult consumers are best protected through strong regulation not prohibition,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

 

The Canadian Vaping Association is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the independent Canadian vaping industry. The CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no funding or affiliation with tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the independent vape industry.


Darryl Tempest
The Canadian Vaping Association 
6472741867
dtempest@thecva.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:59pAllbirds Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares
GL
04:58pFLAGSTAR BANCORP INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:58pSIERRA LAKE ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:58pIndustrials Up After Strong Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pEXTREME NETWORKS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:57pSIGNET INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:56pClosing of Private Placements - Form 6-K
PU
04:56pModification of Security Holder Rights - Form 8-K
PU
04:56pGLOBAL GRAIN YIELDS AT RISK ON NITROGEN CRUNCH : Cf
PU
04:56pSMG Industries, Inc. Announces a $12.7 Million Refinance of its Senior Secured Term Loan - Form 8-K/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna jab forecast sees shares slump
2Analyst recommendations: BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Nikola, Papa John's, Qual..
3VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
4Something in the air: Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
5All eyes on crypto-currencies

HOT NEWS