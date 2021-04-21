The Canadian Vaping Association commends Saskatchewan on its balanced vaping regulation

Beamsville, ON, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Minister Paul Merriman has introduced The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Regulations, 2021, limiting the sale of flavoured vape products, excluding mint, menthol and tobacco flavours, to age-restricted specialty vape shops in Saskatchewan. This type of regulation has previously proven effective at balancing youth protection with adult harm reduction in Ontario and British Columbia.

“The CVA commends the actions taken by the Government of Saskatchewan to protect youth. Vapour products are harm reduction tools intended for adult smokers. We see this legislation as having great potential to support adult smokers that have chosen vaping to reduce their harm. The CVA has previously recommended many of the measures within the new legislation and are pleased to see Saskatchewan has taken an evidence-based approach,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

Each year 45,000 Canadians die from smoking related illness, this accounts for around 21% of total deaths. Vaping presents an unparalleled opportunity for smokers to significantly reduce their harm. Flavours are a key component in vaping’s efficacy as a quit aid. Saskatchewan has reviewed the evidence and has chosen to be a leader in the fight to end tobacco use.

