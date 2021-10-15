Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Canadian Vaping Association encourages smokers to join the community quitting challenge, Stoptober

10/15/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beamsville, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoptober is back to encourage smokers to quit. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) encourages smokers to take part in the community quitting challenge and join the millions of others that have already quit. Whether one starts from the beginning of the 28 day challenge or part way through, each day without a cigarette increases the odds that a smoker will quit for good. When the challenge is completed, with 28 smoke free days, a smoker will be 5 times more likely to quit for good.

The Stoptober challenge was created by Public Health England, but many of the resources can be used by smokers around the world. “We also have a range of free support that can go direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email service or Facebook Messenger bot. The new Stoptober website also has advice and information on stop smoking services and quitting aids. Stoptober has helped lots of smokers quit for 28 days and beyond. So if you smoke, why not make this Stoptober the time you quit - for good,” said Dr. Gina Radford.

“While we know that quitting smoking is not easy, this Stoptober is a perfect time to try again. The best thing a smoker can do for their health is to stop smoking. There is more help and support available now than ever before,” added Dr. Radford. A smoker that quits will see health improvements up to 20 minutes after their last cigarette. Within a year breathing becomes easier and the risk of a heart attack will have halved compared to a smoker.

For smokers looking to quit, there are many quit products available. Among them are vape products, which have been found to be nearly twice as effective as other cessation products. Millions of former smokers globally credit their success quitting to nicotine vaping. The results experienced by vapers can be attributed to the customizability of the product, such as flavours and nicotine levels, as well as the support that is provided in specialty stores.

“One of the CVA’s stated goals is the creation of a smoke-free society. To accomplish this the CVA supports all cessation and harm reduction products. There is no wrong way to quit. The important thing is that we support smokers that are looking to quit regardless of the quit aid,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

About the Canadian Vaping Association: The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the independent Canadian vaping industry.The CVA represents over 200 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada and has no funding or affiliation with tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the independent vape industry.


Latest news "Companies"
03:08pAero supplier Spirit says it took action over parts obtained indirectly from MPS
RE
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:07pBest of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm
GL
03:02pMODERNA : U.S. administers 406.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
RE
03:02pTROILUS GOLD : October - Corporate Presentation
PU
03:02pIBI : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast
PU
03:02pPROTO LABS : Large Format 3D Printing for Aluminum and Inconel Parts
PU
03:02pSIRIUS XM : Celebrate 35 years of ‘Slippery When Wet' during a roundtable conversation hosted by P!nk, joined by Jon Bon Jovi, band members & special guests
PU
03:02pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on October 18, 2021 (PDF, 49 KB)
PU
03:02pELDORADO GOLD : Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facility - Form 6-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC shares rise more than 3% afte..

HOT NEWS